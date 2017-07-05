City land sale to boost supply of affordable housing in Calgary

The City of Calgary is selling seven pieces of land at below market value in an attempt to spur interest to build more affordable housing units.

City council recently approved the sale of land parcels in Saddleridge, Forest Lawn, Albert Park, Hillhurst and in the downtown core, after it realized it had a surplus.

Some of the properties are vacant, while others are already occupied by buildings, but have been chosen because of their proximity to such amenities as transit and grocery stores.

The president of Calgary Housing Company, Sarah Woodgate, said Wednesday that non-profit groups seeking to build affordable housing in Calgary have had troubled acquiring land.

“There are meetings about two to three times a week,” Woodhgate said. “We have interested parties looking for land in partnership with the city. This will provide an opportunity for the non-profits to put their applications in and we can evaluate them.”

The City of Calgary has a list of more than 60 non-profit affordable housing providers that are candidates for the land. But, the groups that are chosen will have to meet a specific set of criteria.

“Project readiness, capacity, demonstrated experience in building affordable housing projects,” Doug Cassidy, the director of real estate for the City of Calgary said, listing off some of the criteria.

“We expect that in some cases there will be a partnership between a market builder and an affordable housing provider,” he added.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 6.

The city is hoping this initiative can create up to 350 new affordable housing units.