Kelowna’s water advisory lifted

It’s now safe to drink Kelowna’s water.

A water quality advisory issued as a result of the flooding has been fully lifted.

The advisory was issued in mid-May due to high turbidity at the city’s water intakes.

“Turbidity levels at all City water intakes have dropped into the normal range again. Now that we are seeing consistently high water quality across the board, we can confidently rescind the advisory,” Ed Hoppe, Water Quality & Customer Care Supervisor said.

It was the first time the City of Kelowna has had to issue an advisory in over 20 years.