Saskatoon weather outlook: heat wave ahead!

Story highlights Anniversary of hottest day in Canada Severe thunderstorm watch in Saskatchewan Few more clouds Thursday Heat wave ahead

Heat wave set to kick in with 30 degree temperatures ahead!

80 year anniversary of hottest day in Canada

80 years ago, on July 5, 2937, the hottest day in Canadian history was recorded in Midale, Sask.

On that day, the mercury rose to a staggering 45 degrees Celsius (113 Farenheit).

The hottest place in Canada for Thursday, July 5, 2017 this morning was also in Saskatchewan, at Val Marie, which had climbed to 30.2 degrees before noon.

Another tidbit of Saskatchewan weather history – it was three years ago today that an EF2 tornado touched down north of Outlook, destroying a farm, but sparing those inside at the time.

READ MORE: Tornado destroys Outlook area farm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in southeast Saskatchewan including the cities of Regina, Yorkton and Estevan.

The agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening along a surface trough moving through the area.

Large hail and heavy rain are the main threats and there is also a very slight risk of an isolated tornado to develop with any of these severe thunderstorms.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was another mild night in Saskatoon with temperatures only cooling back to 15 degrees in the city under partly to mostly clear skies.

We quickly sprang up into the low 20s by mid-morning and then into the mid 20s before noon with clouds clearing back out.

We've already made it up 22 degrees in Saskatoon & we're already almost halfway through the week! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6XSFbeXyve — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 5, 2017

ICYMI: Saskatoon had less than half our normal rain in June – wettest month of the year on avg: https://t.co/1qtRnaA66a #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/QWgz8QSKw8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 5, 2017

26 degrees in Saskatoon over this noon hour, but it feels like 28 with humidity! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/3KdhjxbgIR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 5, 2017

Mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon with the mercury climbing up into the high 20s with a very high UV index – so be sure to slap on some sunscreen as exposed skin can burn in minutes.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue tonight as we cool down into low double digits.

Thursday

Thursday should start off with some sunshine before some mid-level moisture builds in bringing in the clouds by midday and a slight chance of showers later on.

Depending how thick the clouds end up being, we may only reach a daytime high around 27 degrees, however if we get a bit more sunshine, we could climb a few degrees higher.

Friday

Sunshine gets back into full swing on Friday with a surface high swinging by, helping warm us up into the upper 20s or low 30s for a daytime high.

Weekend Outlook

We get into the peak of the heat just in time for the weekend as we get into the core of an upper ridge of high pressure.

Daytime highs should climb a few degrees into the low 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies expected across the board.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Taya Grueter Canada 150 at Turtle Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.