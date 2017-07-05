Saskatoon weather outlook: heat wave ahead!
Anniversary of hottest day in Canada
Severe thunderstorm watch in Saskatchewan
Few more clouds Thursday
Heat wave ahead
Heat wave set to kick in with 30 degree temperatures ahead!
80 year anniversary of hottest day in Canada
80 years ago, on July 5, 2937, the hottest day in Canadian history was recorded in Midale, Sask.
On that day, the mercury rose to a staggering 45 degrees Celsius (113 Farenheit).
The hottest place in Canada for Thursday, July 5, 2017 this morning was also in Saskatchewan, at Val Marie, which had climbed to 30.2 degrees before noon.
Another tidbit of Saskatchewan weather history – it was three years ago today that an EF2 tornado touched down north of Outlook, destroying a farm, but sparing those inside at the time.
READ MORE: Tornado destroys Outlook area farm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in southeast Saskatchewan including the cities of Regina, Yorkton and Estevan.
The agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening along a surface trough moving through the area.
Large hail and heavy rain are the main threats and there is also a very slight risk of an isolated tornado to develop with any of these severe thunderstorms.
Saskatoon Forecast
Today
It was another mild night in Saskatoon with temperatures only cooling back to 15 degrees in the city under partly to mostly clear skies.
We quickly sprang up into the low 20s by mid-morning and then into the mid 20s before noon with clouds clearing back out.
Mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon with the mercury climbing up into the high 20s with a very high UV index – so be sure to slap on some sunscreen as exposed skin can burn in minutes.
Tonight
Clear skies will continue tonight as we cool down into low double digits.
Thursday
Thursday should start off with some sunshine before some mid-level moisture builds in bringing in the clouds by midday and a slight chance of showers later on.
Depending how thick the clouds end up being, we may only reach a daytime high around 27 degrees, however if we get a bit more sunshine, we could climb a few degrees higher.
Friday
Sunshine gets back into full swing on Friday with a surface high swinging by, helping warm us up into the upper 20s or low 30s for a daytime high.
Weekend Outlook
We get into the peak of the heat just in time for the weekend as we get into the core of an upper ridge of high pressure.
Daytime highs should climb a few degrees into the low 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies expected across the board.
This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Taya Grueter Canada 150 at Turtle Lake:
