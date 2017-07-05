Winnipeg woman robbed by man with sawed-off shotgun

A young woman is lucky not to have been serious hurt after allegedly being threatened with a loaded sawed-off shotgun while standing on the sidewalk.

Police say it happened early Tuesday morning on Main Street near Inkster.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the woman and demanded her bag.

When she said no, he pulled the gun.

Constable Rob Carver is calling the whole thing senseless.

“It was such a small amount of personal property. I don’t really know what you do with a stolen cellphone,” Carver said. “It just makes no sense, and it had the potential to have a tragedy here, really for nothing.”

The suspect got away with the bag but was arrested later with the help of the police helicopter.

Clinton Jordan McKenzie, 25, is behind bars, facing a long list of charges.