July 5, 2017 2:34 pm

Halifax RCMP seek help in identifying person of interest in break-in

Global News

A man who is a person of interest in a break-in is pictured in this surveillance photo.

Nova Scotia RCMP
Halifax RCMP are hoping surveillance camera photos will assist them in locating a person of interest in relation to a break-in Monday afternoon.

Police say at 1:35 p.m. a man arrived at a St. Margaret’s Bay Road residence on a motorcycle and is seen on camera walking around the home before breaking into the residence.

Nothing has been reported stolen, police say in a release.

RCMP describe the man as being approximately six feet tall, 210 pounds, clean shaven and 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and a cap cover helmet. He was driving a silver low-rider motorcycle and is seen smoking a cigarette.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

