Energy industry group encourages Alberta energy sector, government to work together

An energy industry group says Alberta’s energy sector could create more than 24,000 jobs and grow the economy by $5-billion, if it works together with the government.

A report from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) calls for federal and provincial regulations and policies to be streamlined, in order to create the long-term stability needed to attract investment.

“Opportunities exist for industry and government to work together to meet a common goal – to responsibly grow oil and natural gas production, to strengthen the economy and get Albertans back to work,” Tim McMillan, president and CEO of CAPP, said in a statement on Wednesday.

CAPP said government policies on methane emissions, carbon pricing and corporate tax increases have created barriers to growth and could add up to $760-million to existing industry costs.

It added that global commodity prices, rapidly changing market dynamics and new policy directions in the United States have led to negative impacts on oil and natural gas competitiveness in Canada.

CAPP said it hopes to work with the province to develop a “made-in-Alberta” approach that will increase competitiveness and attract investment.

“Albertans are smart and tough. We know how to come together to find solutions,” said Rob Dutton, chair of the board of governors for CAPP. “The time for collaboration is now. Industry and government need to work together to ensure Alberta remains competitive.”

The industry group estimates that by working together, the energy sector could help drop Alberta’s unemployment by nearly 25 per cent, while also generating $4.5 billion in GDP, $207-million in additional income and $79-million in additional royalties for Alberta.