Saskatchewan covering 2 drugs used for treatment of alcohol use disorder

Two new drugs have been added to the Saskatchewan Prescription Drug Plan for people being treated with alcohol use disorder.

Revia (naltrexone) and Campral (acamprosate), which are used as part of an alcohol counselling program, were added on July 1.

Naltrexone is used to take away the cravings for alcohol.

Acamprosate is used to maintain abstinence from alcohol in clients who have already stopped drinking.

“Our government is committed to providing services to help people struggling with addictions,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a release.

“These products are an important addition to the continuum of alcohol treatment services offered throughout Saskatchewan.”

Officials said the addition of the two new drugs supports recommendations in the province’s mental health and addictions action plan, which includes reducing the harm associated with alcohol misuse.

There were more than 30,000 admissions to addiction services in 2015-16.

The province recently expanded access to brief detox programming in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.