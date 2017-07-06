What you need to know about the Park & Ride service for the Blue Bombers’ home opener

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ home opener is this Friday against the Calgary Stampeders. With the new Stadium Station special event terminal ready to go at Investors Group Field, here are some details on the Park & Ride shuttle service.

Winnipeg Transit has seven special event Park & Ride locations which provide non-stop service to and from Stadium Station.

ROUTE 1 – McPhillips Station Casino

484 McPhillips Street

Accommodate 500 cars ROUTE 2 – Club Regent

1425 Regent Avenue West

Accommodate 115 cars ROUTE 3 – Centre Scolaire Leo-Remillard

1095 St. Anne’s Road

Accommodate 160 cars ROUTE 4 – Manitoba Hydro

820 Taylor Avenue

Accommodate 500 cars ROUTE 5 – Assiniboia Downs

3975 Portage Avenue

Accommodate 300 cars ROUTE 6 – St. Norbert Hotel

3540 Pembina Highway

Accommodate 200 cars ROUTE 7 – Red River Co-Op

77 Vermillion Road

Accommodate 300 cars

Additional transit service information can be found at the Winnipeg Transit website. Visit WinnipegTransit.com and on Twitter @WinnipegTransit.