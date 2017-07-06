Blogs
July 6, 2017 11:35 am

What you need to know about the Park & Ride service for the Blue Bombers’ home opener

Lauren Robb By Content Coordinator  CJOB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ home opener is this Friday against the Calgary Stampeders. With the new Stadium Station special event terminal ready to go at Investors Group Field, here are some details on the Park & Ride shuttle service.

Winnipeg Transit has seven special event Park & Ride locations which provide non-stop service to and from Stadium Station.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Park & Ride map

Winnipeg Transit

Investors Group Field Stadium Station Map

Winnipeg Transit

 

ROUTE 1 – McPhillips Station Casino
484 McPhillips Street
Accommodate 500 cars
ROUTE 2 – Club Regent
1425 Regent Avenue West
Accommodate 115 cars
ROUTE 3 – Centre Scolaire Leo-Remillard
1095 St. Anne’s Road
Accommodate 160 cars
ROUTE 4 – Manitoba Hydro
820 Taylor Avenue
Accommodate 500 cars
ROUTE 5 – Assiniboia Downs
3975 Portage Avenue
Accommodate 300 cars
ROUTE 6 – St. Norbert Hotel
3540 Pembina Highway
Accommodate 200 cars
ROUTE 7 – Red River Co-Op
77 Vermillion Road
Accommodate 300 cars

Additional transit service information can be found at the Winnipeg Transit website. Visit WinnipegTransit.com and on Twitter @WinnipegTransit.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blue Bombers
Bus
Calgary Stampeders
CFL
home opener
investors group stadium
Park And Ride
Shuttle
winnipeg
Winnipeg Transit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News