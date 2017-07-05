Edmonton Oilers call ‘major news conference’ Wednesday afternoon

The Edmonton Oilers have called a 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday, but have offered no details as to what they’ll be discussing.

Speculation is the team will be announcing that Connor McDavid has signed a contract extension.

The contract is a rumoured US$106 million over eight years that would kick in in the 2018-2019 season. That would give the 20-year-old the highest yearly cap in the league at $13.25 million.

McDavid is coming off a stellar year with the team. He won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP this past season while leading the league in scoring with 100 points. The Oilers captain also took home the Ted Lindsay Award and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team.

McDavid was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015. He has 148 points in 127 career regular season games and nine points in 13 playoff games.

The news conference will be streamed live in this story, and will be carried live during Oilers NOW! With Bob Stauffer on 630 CHED.