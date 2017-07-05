July 5 marks 13 years since Tamra Keepness disappearance

It’s a story that continues to haunt Regina, 13 years later.

In 2004, five-year-old Tamra Keepness seemingly vanished from her Ottawa Street home and Wednesday marks the 13th anniversary of her disappearance.

Thousands of tips came in at first and hundreds of searches were conducted.

Then in 2014, a sketch posted online claimed to show the location of Keepness. 21 wells on the Muscowpetung First Nation were searched but nothing was found.

The reward for information on the case has been doubled to $50,000.

Every year on the anniversary of her disappearance police remind the public they continue to seek out tips.

Keepness was last seen July 5, 2004.