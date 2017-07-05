3 men arrested in shooting of man, pregnant girlfriend at Toronto apartment

Toronto police have three men in custody after a 20-year-old pregnant woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend were both shot while sleeping in bed at an apartment unit in west-end Toronto.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:13 a.m. on Tuesday at a residential high-rise on Kipling Avenue, south of Steeles Avenue West, in Rexdale.

Police said the shooting took place while the male victim and his three-month pregnant girlfriend were asleep in bed. Two small children were also sleeping in another room inside the apartment and were not injured.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and leg, while the woman was shot in the chest and the shoulder. Both were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The woman’s 11-week-old fetus was not harmed, officials confirmed.

Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner said the male victim was known to police and was wanted for a number of offences including attempted murder and a home invasion robbery that took place a week and half ago. He has since been placed under arrest.

Police said there were no visible signs of forced entry into the apartment unit and that the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The three male suspects were arrested on Tuesday and identified as 32-year-old Seraphin McKenzie, 32-year-old Tola Paul and 29-year-old Edsel Augustin.

They face a combined total of 45 charges including attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.222tips.com.