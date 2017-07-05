Special weather statement for Okanagan

There’s nothing but sunshine in the Okanagan’s forecast and that’s causing reason for concern.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the north, central and south Okanagan as temperatures continue to rise.

It says an extended stretch of hot weather is expected as a result of a ridge of high pressure that will strengthen through Sunday.

Environment Canada is predicting above seasonal temperatures, rising by a few degrees each day this week.

It says daytime maximum temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30’s by Thursday through the weekend.

Friday’s high is predicted to be 36 Celsius.