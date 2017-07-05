Own a piece of old Mosaic Stadium online auction now underway

Letting the bidding begin!

The online auction for the old Mosaic Stadium is now underway.

The city of Regina says anything portable from Taylor Field is available for sale – including signage and seatbacks to generators, field lighting and even the kitchen sink.

Money raised will go toward the demolition of the old stadium, which is expected to begin this fall.

McDougall auctions is hosting the online event which runs until the week of July 25th.