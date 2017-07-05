Man killed in collision with semi on QEII Highway north of Calgary
A A
One person was killed in a collision on the QEII Highway north of Calgary Wednesday morning.
Paramedics and RCMP responded to the incident on the northbound lanes of the highway east of Didsbury just before 1 a.m.
Stuart Brideaux with Alberta Health Services said it appears a minivan struck the back of a semi that was parked along the highway near Township Road 312.
The lone occupant of the minivan, an adult male, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours during the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.