Suspect arrested in Hamilton convenience store robbery
A A
A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery last month.
Police charged 37-year-old Robert Kerr with robbery on Tuesday.
Police say Danny’s Convenience Store on Upper Gage was robbed on June 25 by a man who was armed with an edged weapon.
No one was hurt during the incident.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.