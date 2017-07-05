Crime
Suspect arrested in Hamilton convenience store robbery

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in a recent convenience store robbery.

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery last month.

Police charged 37-year-old Robert Kerr with robbery on Tuesday.

Police say Danny’s Convenience Store on Upper Gage was robbed on June 25 by a man who was armed with an edged weapon.

No one was hurt during the incident.

