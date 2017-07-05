Canada
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal collision in Cape Breton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a fatal collision in Cape Breton has resulted in the death of a 35-year-old

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash in Cape Breton that has left a 35-year-old man dead.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Their initial investigation found that a 2002 Toyota was travelling west on Kempt Road in Boularderie Centre when it left the road and struck a tree.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst is at the scene and the RCMP’s investigation is continuing.

