Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal collision in Cape Breton
A A
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash in Cape Breton that has left a 35-year-old man dead.
Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
READ MORE: $10K reward offered for return of $100K race car to N.B. owner after theft in N.S.
Their initial investigation found that a 2002 Toyota was travelling west on Kempt Road in Boularderie Centre when it left the road and struck a tree.
The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 23-year-old for reckless and impaired driving
An RCMP collision analyst is at the scene and the RCMP’s investigation is continuing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.