Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal collision in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash in Cape Breton that has left a 35-year-old man dead.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Their initial investigation found that a 2002 Toyota was travelling west on Kempt Road in Boularderie Centre when it left the road and struck a tree.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst is at the scene and the RCMP’s investigation is continuing.