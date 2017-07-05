Two hikers rescued in North Vancouver, B.C.

A team from North Shore Rescue (NSR) has located two missing hikers and brought them to safety.

According to the search team’s Facebook page, they were called out late Tuesday night to the Skyline Drive area for two hikers lost on the west side of Mosquito Creek.

By 2:45 Wednesday morning they’d found the pair and walked them out to safety.

This rescue came on the heels of another rescue on Tuesday night when two cliff jumpers were stranded in the water at Twin Falls near Lynn Canyon. NSR sent in an inflatable boat to bring the two men to safety.

Crews also helped Lions Bay Search and Rescue crews pluck two injured climbers off Mount Harvey. The pair was longlined off the mountain on Tuesday with the assistance of Talon Helicopters.