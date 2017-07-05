CP Rail investigating train derailment in southeast Calgary

CP Rail will be investigating what caused a train derailment in the city’s southeast on Wednesday morning, just north of Ralph Klein Park.

Police said one train car went off the tracks near 84 Street and Rochon Avenue S.E. in the Shepard area just before 5 a.m.

The derailed train car blocked 84 Street S.E. until about 6:30 a.m. when it was cleared.

No injuries were reported.