Traffic
July 5, 2017 7:55 am
Updated: July 5, 2017 9:04 am

CP Rail investigating train derailment in southeast Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Calgary police responded to a train derailment in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning in the area of 84 Street and Rochon Avenue S.E. Doug Vaessen has details.

A A

CP Rail will be investigating what caused a train derailment in the city’s southeast on Wednesday morning, just north of Ralph Klein Park.

Police said one train car went off the tracks near 84 Street and Rochon Avenue S.E. in the Shepard area just before 5 a.m.

READ MORE: CP Rail crew member awake for 23 hours before Calgary derailment: TSB

The derailed train car blocked 84 Street S.E. until about 6:30 a.m. when it was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Calgary Train Derailment
CP Rail
CP Rail train
Train Derailment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News