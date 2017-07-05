COMMENTARY: How Omar Khadr can show true remorse

When the news broke yesterday that Omar Khadr would be getting an apology from Ottawa and $10.5 million from the rest of us, the reaction was as swift as it was expected.

The first wave brought outrage that a man once convicted of war crimes would get such a gift.

Then came those who believe he was a child soldier who was only doing what he was taught.

They were on Omar’s side, saying his rights had been breached by Canadian investigators who illegally gave information to the U.S. that affected his right to a fair trial.

The Supreme Court basically agreed with that.

So what happens, now?

The family of the American soldier he is alleged to have killed could use some money.

It’s not like Khadr will have a lot left after the fees for the years of work his legal team put in.

What could make this award a little easier for some to swallow would be if this once convicted killer turned hopeful nurse added to the apologies he has already given with enough money for the family to show his true remorse.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.