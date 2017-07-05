Crime
July 5, 2017 5:16 am

3 hurt after hit-and-run in North York: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Three people were injured late Tuesday after a car drove into the group of pedestrians on a north end Toronto sidewalk in what police say appears to have been a deliberate attack.

Police say the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the pedestrians on a sidewalk at about 10:15 p.m. near Don Mills Road East and Sheppard Avenue East.

Const. David Hopkinson says the car fled the scene before emergency crews arrived and left a trail of tire marks carved into the grass where it left the street and damaged a fence.

Det. Mattew Routh says police believe the group was targeted and that the driver and the victims know each other.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

