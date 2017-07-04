Sexual assault trial for former B.C. RCMP Tim Shields on hold until end of August

After being extended once already, the sexual assault trial for the man who was the public face of the RCMP is now put off until the end of August.

The decision was made following concerns that too much time was being spent on hearing evidence.

Former RCMP Insp. Tim Shileds is facing one count of sexual assault, which he denies.

The incident allegedly took place in the bathroom of the old RCMP headquarters in Vancouver back in 2009.

The complainant – who cannot be identified because of a publication ban – has denied on the stand that it was consensual.

On more than one occasion, Crown drew the ire of Shields’ defence counsel, who objected to the contents of emails tendered as evidence being read out in court – saying it was drawing out proceedings.

Trial began on June 27 and was expected to last three weeks.

Shields was suspended with pay in May of 2015 and submitted his resignation in December.