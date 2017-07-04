Woman still in hospital after portable toilet tipped at Canada Day festivities

A woman is still in hospital after being rescued from a tipped-over portable toilet at Saskatoon’s Canada Day celebrations in Diefenbaker Park.

The 57-year-old suffers from heart issues.

She was in the portable toilet at about 11:30 p.m. CT when it was tipped onto its door.

Two women saw what happened and came to her rescue, getting her out of the enclosure and helping her get cleaned up.

“At a time we witnessed the worst in people, we saw the best of people as well,” Rob Belyk, co-chairman of the celebrations, said.

He said one of the rescuers even gave her pants to the victim “as a sign of dignity.”

The victim, however, was significantly traumatized, he said.

Police are still searching for the suspects who pushed over the toilet.