Canada
July 4, 2017 8:50 pm

Woman still in hospital after portable toilet tipped at Canada Day festivities

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatoon police are still searching for the people who pushed over a portable toilet with a woman inside on Canada Day.

Educational Images / Getty Images
A A

A woman is still in hospital after being rescued from a tipped-over portable toilet at Saskatoon’s Canada Day celebrations in Diefenbaker Park.

The 57-year-old suffers from heart issues.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help after portable washroom tipped over with woman inside

She was in the portable toilet at about 11:30 p.m. CT when it was tipped onto its door.

Story continues below

Two women saw what happened and came to her rescue, getting her out of the enclosure and helping her get cleaned up.

“At a time we witnessed the worst in people, we saw the best of people as well,” Rob Belyk, co-chairman of the celebrations, said.

READ MORE: Woman inappropriately touched while asleep in her Saskatoon home

He said one of the rescuers even gave her pants to the victim “as a sign of dignity.”

The victim, however, was significantly traumatized, he said.

Police are still searching for the suspects who pushed over the toilet.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Heart Issues

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News