Woman still in hospital after portable toilet tipped at Canada Day festivities
A woman is still in hospital after being rescued from a tipped-over portable toilet at Saskatoon’s Canada Day celebrations in Diefenbaker Park.
The 57-year-old suffers from heart issues.
READ MORE: Police seek public’s help after portable washroom tipped over with woman inside
She was in the portable toilet at about 11:30 p.m. CT when it was tipped onto its door.
Two women saw what happened and came to her rescue, getting her out of the enclosure and helping her get cleaned up.
“At a time we witnessed the worst in people, we saw the best of people as well,” Rob Belyk, co-chairman of the celebrations, said.
READ MORE: Woman inappropriately touched while asleep in her Saskatoon home
He said one of the rescuers even gave her pants to the victim “as a sign of dignity.”
The victim, however, was significantly traumatized, he said.
Police are still searching for the suspects who pushed over the toilet.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.