Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The warming trend continues as high pressure builds over the region. Expect sun and hot summer days for the rest of the week. Some areas will be over 10C above our seasonal average of 26C.

Signs point to a slight change sometime this weekend, although our confidence is still low. In the meantime keep the shades handy!

Today’s daytime high range: 29 to 37C

~ Duane/Wesla