COMMENTARY: Khadr payout hard for Canadians to swallow

We are now hearing the details of a deal reached between Omar Khadr and the Government of Canada.

The Supreme Court ruled the Canadian government did not do enough to protect the then teen from mistreatment at the notorious Guantanamo Bay U.S. military prison camp in Cuba.

He was led astray by his radical father to fight for the Taliban in Afghanistan and by 15, was lobbing grenades at U.S. soldiers.

One of them killing U.S. army medic Sgt. Christopher Speer.

After 10 years in incarceration, Khadr sued the Canadian government.

The end result is a formal government apology and just over $10 million from the country he calls home.

There are many minds much bigger than mine that say this is fair compensation from a country that prides itself as a leader in human rights.

But with that pride often comes the reality, the criminal is treated better than the victims and their families.

And considering our soldiers’ risk and reward for fighting these barbarians, and the cost one U.S. soldier paid, Canadians may find this “sunny ways” payout very hard to swallow.

