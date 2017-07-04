Alberta’s former RCMP commanding officer sworn in as new provincial ombudsman

The former commanding officer of the RCMP in Alberta has been sworn in as the province’s new ombudsman and public interest commissioner.

The government says Marianne Ryan is the first woman to serve in either role.

Bob Wanner, speaker of the Alberta legislature, says Ryan’s experience as an accomplished investigator and adjudicator will be assets for the job.

READ MORE: Alberta’s outgoing RCMP boss reflects on triumphs, tragedies and challenges facing Mounties

The public interest commissioner investigates if public service employees report wrongdoing or reprisals, while the ombudsman investigates complaints of unfair treatment by provincial government bodies or various professional organizations.

Ryan, who was also RCMP deputy commissioner, announced her retirement as Alberta’s top Mountie in January after three years in the job.

READ MORE: Alberta’s top RCMP officer Marianne Ryan calls it a career

She was recommended for the provincial roles in May by a search committee, and was appointed by the lieutenant governor following a motion in the legislature.