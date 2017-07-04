Politics
July 4, 2017 5:19 pm

Alberta’s former RCMP commanding officer sworn in as new provincial ombudsman

By Staff The Canadian Press

The former commanding officer of the RCMP in Alberta, Marianne Ryan, has been sworn in as the province's new ombudsman and public interest commissioner.

The former commanding officer of the RCMP in Alberta has been sworn in as the province’s new ombudsman and public interest commissioner.

The government says Marianne Ryan is the first woman to serve in either role.

Bob Wanner, speaker of the Alberta legislature, says Ryan’s experience as an accomplished investigator and adjudicator will be assets for the job.

The public interest commissioner investigates if public service employees report wrongdoing or reprisals, while the ombudsman investigates complaints of unfair treatment by provincial government bodies or various professional organizations.

Ryan, who was also RCMP deputy commissioner, announced her retirement as Alberta’s top Mountie in January after three years in the job.

She was recommended for the provincial roles in May by a search committee, and was appointed by the lieutenant governor following a motion in the legislature.

