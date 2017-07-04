Senior not criminally charged after slow-speed chase on Highway 97

A 65-year-old man arrested after a slow-speed chase on Highway 97 Thursday night is not facing any criminal charges.

Police tried to pull the man over for driving with a flat tire. RCMP say he was going about 15 kilometres per hour on the highway between Summerland and Penticton, but didn’t stop for police.

RCMP have charged the man under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to stop, but after undergoing a medical examination at Penticton Regional Hospital, concluded an underlying medical issue is what caused the whole ordeal.

Police won’t get into specifics but say RCMP have worked with the family and the medical community on the next steps. RCMP are also moving forward with getting the man’s licence reviewed.

A video of the incident shows an officer using force to take the senior into custody. Police say that’s because he was resisting arrest, but the medical issue was likely a contributing factor.