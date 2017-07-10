Blogs
July 10, 2017 6:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows July 10 – 16

By Radio operator  Global News
Mon, Jul 10

Hour 1: Black Museum – A Pair of Spectacles     X Minus 1 – Lulungomeena Ep. 53  
Hour 2: The Cisco Kid – A Part for Sheriff Fanton     Escape – Wild Jack Rhett 

Tue, Jul 11

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Swing High, Swing Low     N/A 
Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriet – The Camel     Amos & Andy – The Missing Persons Bureau 

Wed, Jul 12

Hour 1: Burns & Allen – Expecting a Baby     Roger of the Gazette – Leah’s Eudora Notes Hour 2: Barry Craig – Johnny Phoenix     Dragnet – The Big Want

Thu, Jul 13

Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Sneaky Peekers     Nick Carter, Master Detective – Nine Hours to Live
Hour 2: Sherlock Holmes – Murder on a Wager     The Silent Men – The Bogus G.I Ep. 10

Fri, Jul 14

Hour 1: Dimension X – Beyond Infinity     The Lone Ranger – Reward Money

Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – Beau Geste     The Aldrich Family – Crowded Bathroom 

Sat, Jul 15

Hour 1: The Whistler – Murder in Haste     Ozzie & Harriet – A Dress for Harriet      
Hour 2: You Are There – Battle of Gettysburg     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Deadly Swap Matter   
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Nylon Stockings     Roy Rogers – Bothered by Rustlers   

Sun, Jul 16

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Clean Up Ep. 13     Wild Bill Hickok – Red Measles and Black Death   
Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Patent Leather Kid     Inner Sanctum – Terrible Vengeance Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Housing Shortage on V-E Day     Lights Out – The Sea
