Those Old Radio Shows July 10 – 16
Mon, Jul 10
Hour 1: Black Museum – A Pair of Spectacles X Minus 1 – Lulungomeena Ep. 53
Hour 2: The Cisco Kid – A Part for Sheriff Fanton Escape – Wild Jack Rhett
Tue, Jul 11
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Swing High, Swing Low N/A
Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriet – The Camel Amos & Andy – The Missing Persons Bureau
Wed, Jul 12
Hour 1: Burns & Allen – Expecting a Baby Roger of the Gazette – Leah’s Eudora Notes Hour 2: Barry Craig – Johnny Phoenix Dragnet – The Big Want
Thu, Jul 13
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Sneaky Peekers Nick Carter, Master Detective – Nine Hours to Live
Hour 2: Sherlock Holmes – Murder on a Wager The Silent Men – The Bogus G.I Ep. 10
Fri, Jul 14
Hour 1: Dimension X – Beyond Infinity The Lone Ranger – Reward Money
Sat, Jul 15
Hour 1: The Whistler – Murder in Haste Ozzie & Harriet – A Dress for Harriet
Hour 2: You Are There – Battle of Gettysburg Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Deadly Swap Matter
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Nylon Stockings Roy Rogers – Bothered by Rustlers
Sun, Jul 16
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Clean Up Ep. 13 Wild Bill Hickok – Red Measles and Black Death
Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Patent Leather Kid Inner Sanctum – Terrible Vengeance Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Housing Shortage on V-E Day Lights Out – The Sea
