Those Old Radio Shows July 10 – 16

Mon, Jul 10



Hour 1: Black Museum – A Pair of Spectacles X Minus 1 – Lulungomeena Ep. 53

Hour 2: The Cisco Kid – A Part for Sheriff Fanton Escape – Wild Jack Rhett

Tue, Jul 11



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Swing High, Swing Low N/A

Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriet – The Camel Amos & Andy – The Missing Persons Bureau

Wed, Jul 12



Hour 1: Burns & Allen – Expecting a Baby Roger of the Gazette – Leah’s Eudora Notes Hour 2: Barry Craig – Johnny Phoenix Dragnet – The Big Want

Thu, Jul 13



Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Sneaky Peekers Nick Carter, Master Detective – Nine Hours to Live

Hour 2: Sherlock Holmes – Murder on a Wager The Silent Men – The Bogus G.I Ep. 10

Fri, Jul 14



Hour 1: Dimension X – Beyond Infinity The Lone Ranger – Reward Money



Story continues below Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – Beau Geste The Aldrich Family – Crowded Bathroom

Sat, Jul 15



Hour 1: The Whistler – Murder in Haste Ozzie & Harriet – A Dress for Harriet

Hour 2: You Are There – Battle of Gettysburg Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Deadly Swap Matter

Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Nylon Stockings Roy Rogers – Bothered by Rustlers

Sun, Jul 16



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Clean Up Ep. 13 Wild Bill Hickok – Red Measles and Black Death

Hour 2: Richard Diamond – Patent Leather Kid Inner Sanctum – Terrible Vengeance Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Housing Shortage on V-E Day Lights Out – The Sea