Man charged in west Edmonton crash that killed woman and dog

A 42-year-old man has been charged with two offences after a woman and her dog were struck and killed in a west Edmonton crosswalk last month.

Van Huong Tran was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

READ MORE: Woman and dog struck and killed in west Edmonton crosswalk

At around 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Wanda Draginda was walking her dog Tiggr along Suder Greens Drive, between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Greens Drive. The 57-year-old and her pet were in the crosswalk when they were struck by a green SUV.

Draginda and Tiggr died at the scene.

READ MORE: Husband of woman killed in Edmonton crosswalk: ‘My life ended with her’

Police said the major collision investigation section is still investigating.

Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

EPS said the driver’s 40-year-old wife and their 12-year-old son were passengers in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The Lewis Estates Community League would like the city to remove some bushes around the crosswalk signs and install flashing lights or speed signs to remind drivers to slow down.

WATCH: Parents of Edmonton pedestrian killed in crosswalk push for safer streets

Gerry Shimko with Edmonton’s Office of Traffic Safety said the city will review that crosswalk once the police investigation in complete, but added it already has a higher level of protection.

“It’s a zebra crosswalk so you have the extra-wide painted lines,” Shimko said. “As you are approaching the crosswalk, there’s also advanced notice that there is a crosswalk in both directions.”

READ MORE: Edmonton traffic safety improving, but a long road ahead: city

The city is currently doing a review of more than 1,000 collector roads to determine if crossings need to be updated and will prioritize crosswalks once that review is done in September.

So far this year, four pedestrians have been killed — two of them in marked crosswalks.

Last year, eight people were killed in Edmonton crosswalks and 202 were injured.

— With files from Kendra Slugoski