Federal government provides funding for southern Alberta water and wastewater infrastructure

Southern Alberta received some positive news Tuesday morning from the federal government on water and wastewater infrastructure. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi was at Lethbridge City Hall to announce the area is receiving $12.2 million for water projects.

The Monarch area is receiving a boost with a treated reservoir and pump station. It will provide emergency drinking water services, new distribution pumps to meet peak hour demands and a truck to fill station to provide potable water.

The industrial park in Lethbridge is receiving funding for an expansion. The wastewater project will include the installation of new sanitation, water main and storm water management piping and wetlands mitigation work.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said the industrial park expansion will allow the city to bring in more plants similar to Cavendish farms, allowing for economic development in the area.

“I see us becoming a food hub,” Sperman said. “And I think potentially food will be the new oil in the future. So I think Lethbridge is well positioned for economic diversification. “We’ll continue to be one of the best cities in Canada to attract business investment.”

The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for these projects, $11.2 million for the industial park expansion and $1, 042,600 for the treated reservoir and pump station.

“We are very focused on making sure we are making investment that helps build stronger and healthier communities,” Sohi said. “That will also create jobs in wherever we are making those investments.”