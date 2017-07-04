John Oakley Show – Tuesday July 4, 2017
Ottawa to offer Omar Khadr apology, $10-million in compensation
Nelson Wiseman, Professor of Political Science and Director of Canadian Studies Program – explains why the courts found in Omar Khadr’s favour and why the government settled the lawsuit
City council to debate TransformTO
TransformTO’s goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050, by changing everything from how buildings are designed to how Torontonians get around. City council was scheduled to debate the ambitious climate change plan today. Rosemary Boissonneau, Vice-Chair of Climatefast joins the Oakley show to explain the ambitious plan is important for Toronto.View link »
Tuesday 443 with Sue-Ann Levy
Toronto Sun’s Sue-Ann Levy joins Oakley every Tuesday and Thursday. Today they discuss whether we should outlaw panhandling.View link »
Canada’s immigration system discriminates against children with disabilities
Families with children who have a disability and are trying to become permanent residents of Canada say they’re forced to confront an immigration system that’s unfair and discriminatory. Immigration lawyer Ron Poulton was on the John Oakley Show and said Canada’s immigration policy fails to account for the many contributions people with disabilities make to their communities.View link »
Topics worthy of discussion
Elissa Freeman, Rocco Rossi and Kevin Gaudet in studio with John Oakley and debate over-sized ducks, Donald Trump’s latest video-tweet, 10 million for Khadr and other topics worthy of discussion.View link »
