Saskatoon weather outlook: stormy and hot start to July!

Stormy and warm start to July with a heat wave moving in!

Long Weekend Monday Storms

Severe thunderstorms rolled across parts of central Saskatchewan on holiday Monday of the Canada Day long weekend along a cold front.

Tornado warnings were issued by Environment Canada in the Spiritwood, Birch Lake and Medstead areas along with severe thunderstorm warnings in many other areas.

There were reports of a funnel cloud 22 kilometres northeast of Green Lake, golf ball sized hail was reported in Chitek Lake, Belbutte and Morin Lake and ping pong sized hail was seen in Glaslyn.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for the Saskatoon area before being ended later in the day.

Dry June 2017

Looking back at the numbers, June 2017 was way drier and slightly warmer than normal in Saskatoon.

The city saw less than half the normal precipitation in what is normally the wettest month of the year with only 30.9 millimetres reported at the airport, when on average, 65.8 millimetres falls.

Temperature-wise, daytime highs were over a degree warmer than normal, but overnight lows were half a degree cooler than normal.

The overall result was slightly warmer than seasonal conditions throughout the month by 0.3 degrees with bang on our normal number of days above 30 degrees, which is around two days.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

July has started off on a hot note with another 30 degree day reached on holiday Monday and a morning low Tuesday morning around 14 degrees.

We warmed up into the mid 20s by noon in the city under sunny skies and a breezy northwesterly wind around 20 to 30 km/h.

Saskatoon will shoot up a bit further this afternoon to an afternoon high around 27 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight

After a mostly clear evening, clouds will build back in overnight as a brief disturbance ripples by, bringing in a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight as we cool back into the mid-teens.

Wednesday

After we lose those clouds from that disturbance early Wednesday morning, we’ll be back to sunshine with a breezy northwesterly wind returning for the afternoon around 20 to 30 km/h.

Temperatures will climb even further into the 20s with an afternoon high around 28 degrees.

Thursday-Friday

A massive upper ridge of high pressure builds in some stunning heat to end the week with daytime highs pushing up from the mid-to-upper 20s on Thursday into the low 30s for Friday.

Blue skies and sunshine will also dominate the weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Weekend Outlook

We hit the peak of the heat this weekend with daytime highs pushing a few degrees into the low 30s with lots of sunshine and just a few more clouds possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Dave Adair took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Clarke Lake:

