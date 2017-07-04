Cast a line during Saskatchewan’s free fishing weekend

Free fishing weekend aims to give people in Saskatchewan and visitors to the province a chance to cast a line and try their hand at angling.

“The free fishing weekend is an excellent chance for people to get out and enjoy fishing with friends and family on some of our province’s exceptional lakes and waterways,” Darrell Crabbe, the executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF), said in a release.

“This weekend is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the sport of fishing and to recognize the importance of our fish and aquatic resources,” Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe added.

Close to 250,000 people take part in recreational fishing each year in Saskatchewan, including over 40,000 people from outside the province.

During the free fishing weekend taking place on July 8 and 9, no licence is required, however all other fishing regulations, including catch limits, remain in place. Full details on limits and restrictions can be found in the 2017 Saskatchewan Anglers’ Guide.

Free fishing weekend, which has taken place since 1989, does not apply to national parks in the province.

Saskatchewan’s lakes and rivers teem with almost 70 species of fish, with northern pike and walleye the most common species throughout the province.

The southern and central regions have an abundance of yellow perch while Arctic grayling and lake trout can be found in northern lakes.

SWF officials are also reminding people to practice safe boating, not only during free fishing weekend, but throughout the year. That includes always wearing a life jacket.