First-degree murder trial starts for teenager charged in Edmonton Mac’s killings

The trial begins Tuesday in Edmonton for a youth charged in the killings of two convenience store employees.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of first-degree murder in the killings of 35-year-old Karanpal Sing Bhan and 41-year-old Ricky Massin Cenabre during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015.

He could face a maximum 10-year sentence, six of which would be served in custody, if convicted of first-degree murder.

The youth, who was 13 years old at the time of the killings, is one of three people charged with murder in the deaths of the two clerks. Colton Steinhauer, 27, and Laylin Delorme, 24, are scheduled to go to trial June 4-29, 2018. Both men have long criminal histories.

The first happened in Mill Woods at around 3:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Karanpal Singh Bhang was shot at a Mac’s store near 32 Avenue and 82 Street. When officers arrived, they found the injured clerk and began CPR while EMS was en route. He was taken to hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The call on the second shooting came into police just minutes later.

Another clerk, 41-year-old Ricky Massin Cenabre, had been shot to death at a convenience store at 108 Street and 61 Avenue in the Pleasantview area.

Cenabre was found bleeding on the floor, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about the suspects in the robberies was immediately fanned out to all patrol officers to be on the lookout. Officers were directed to check on other Mac’s stores if possible.

Three masked suspects were spotted in west Edmonton’s Callingwood area around 5 a.m., and a pursuit began. They were arrested when their vehicle crashed on Whitemud Drive under the Terwillegar Drive overpass.

In addition to the murder charges, all three suspects were charged with robbery with a prohibited restricted firearm and being disguised with intent.

Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht said it appeared neither of the victims resisted during the alleged armed robberies.

When the youth made his first court appearance three days after the shootings, he was seen looking at his family, swaying back and forth and crying as the charges against him were read.