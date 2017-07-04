Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche train lines now running

The Mascouche and Deux-Montagnes lines are up and running for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several trains had been cancelled on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) lines due to a lack of conductors.

The network, formerly known as the Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT), was taken over by Bombardier just three days ago.

According to the RTM’s spokesperson Caroline Julie Fortin, “the combined efforts of Bombardier, CN and the RTM allowed us to find the operators we were missing to complete the team.”

READ MORE: Cancellations on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche train lines

Fortin said that RTM drivers need to obtain a certification to operate their trains.

“Employees need to be acquainted with the network and receive training, even if they are experienced train drivers,” Fortin said.

“Some employees didn’t have time to get that training before July 1st which contributed to the staff shortage, in addition to some employees being off for the holidays.”

With files from the Canadian Press