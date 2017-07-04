Money being raised to keep family together after fatal crash near Melville

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help two children who survived a weekend head-on crash near Melville, Saskatchewan, but who lost their 25-year-old mother and baby brother.

Tristian Bellegarde tells CJME radio that her sister, Tiffany Bellegarde of Yorkton, and six-month-old Dayton, died in Saturday’s crash that also killed the driver of the second vehicle.

READ MORE: Three dead, including six-month-old baby, in head-on crash near Melville

Tristian says the surviving children, named Mystery and Kyson, have serious injuries and the money raised will help pay for an ambulance to bring Kyson from a Saskatoon hospital to Yorkton to be closer to family.

Any money left over will go toward funeral expenses.