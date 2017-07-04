Canada
July 4, 2017 10:36 am

Money being raised to keep family together after fatal crash near Melville

By Staff The Canadian Press

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help two children who survived a weekend head-on crash near Melville, Saskatchewan, but who lost their 25-year-old mother and baby brother.

Tristian Bellegarde tells CJME radio that her sister, Tiffany Bellegarde of Yorkton, and six-month-old Dayton, died in Saturday’s crash that also killed the driver of the second vehicle.

Tristian says the surviving children, named Mystery and Kyson, have serious injuries and the money raised will help pay for an ambulance to bring Kyson from a Saskatoon hospital to Yorkton to be closer to family.

Any money left over will go toward funeral expenses.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

