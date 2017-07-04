Fatal crash on Coquihalla Highway Tuesday morning

There are reports a fatal crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway southbound Tuesday morning.

According to CFJC News, up to three people have been killed after hitting a deer near the Logan Lake turnoff and crashing down a 10-metre embankment.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before 6 a.m. PT.

Emergency crews are still on scene.

The Coquihalla Highway is currently closed southbound at Exit 336, near the junction with Highway 97D, to Logan Lake. A detour is in place via Highway 97D.

According to Drive BC, the northbound highway is open at this time, however that may change.

The estimated time of opening is noon today.

