Stevie Ryan, former YouTube star, dies at 33
Stevie Ryan, the former YouTube star who landed a spot on VH1 for an impersonation-based series called Stevie TV, passed away on July 1 at the age of 33.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death to be a suicide by hanging. Ryan was discovered by her parents on Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: ‘Gotham’ star Donal Logue issues 2nd plea for return of child
Ryan gained fame from her YouTube series Little Loca, where her millions of viewers could watch her celebrity impressions which included Justin Bieber, Amy Winehouse, Paris Hilton and more. She went on to star in her own sketch comedy series on VH1 called Stevie TV and she co-hosted Sex with Brody talk show on E! with Brody Jenner and relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow.
The news of Ryan’s passing comes days after the internet star revealed on her Mentally Ch(ill) podcast that her grandfather recently died. The podcast — by Kristen Carney and Ryan — is about depression.
Ryan also took to social media to reveal the news about her grandfather.
READ MORE: Jay-Z addresses rumours of cheating on Beyoncé on new album ‘4:44’
Ryan’s Mentally Ch(ill) co-host Carney took to Twitter on Monday, writing “RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I’ve ever known.”
Actor Drake Bell also mourned the loss of his former girlfriend after news spread.
He expressed his heartbreak in some emotional tweets Monday.
“No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!” Bell tweeted.
He continued: “This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…”
READ MORE: Drake Bell apologizes for offensive Caitlyn Jenner tweet
Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared that he’d recently spoken to Ryan about depression due to his own wife, Catelynn Lowell, who recently went for treatment for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of their second child, Nova.
“I’m so sad to hear about Stevie Ryan,” Baltierra tweeted. “I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of Catelynn.”
Lowell retweeted her husband’s tweet, adding, “So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone.”
READ MORE: Corinne Olympios refuses to return to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’
More condolences started pouring in on Twitter once news of her passing spread.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.
The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.