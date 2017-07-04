Stevie Ryan, former YouTube star, dies at 33

Stevie Ryan, the former YouTube star who landed a spot on VH1 for an impersonation-based series called Stevie TV, passed away on July 1 at the age of 33.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death to be a suicide by hanging. Ryan was discovered by her parents on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan gained fame from her YouTube series Little Loca, where her millions of viewers could watch her celebrity impressions which included Justin Bieber, Amy Winehouse, Paris Hilton and more. She went on to star in her own sketch comedy series on VH1 called Stevie TV and she co-hosted Sex with Brody talk show on E! with Brody Jenner and relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow.

The news of Ryan’s passing comes days after the internet star revealed on her Mentally Ch(ill) podcast that her grandfather recently died. The podcast — by Kristen Carney and Ryan — is about depression.

Ryan also took to social media to reveal the news about her grandfather.

My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I'll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa. A post shared by Stevie Ryan (@stevieryan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Ryan’s Mentally Ch(ill) co-host Carney took to Twitter on Monday, writing “RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I’ve ever known.”

RIP @StevieRyan 💔❤️💔The coolest girl I've ever known. — Kristen Carney (@KristenCarney) July 3, 2017

Actor Drake Bell also mourned the loss of his former girlfriend after news spread.

He expressed his heartbreak in some emotional tweets Monday.

“No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!” Bell tweeted.

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

He continued: “This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…”

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared that he’d recently spoken to Ryan about depression due to his own wife, Catelynn Lowell, who recently went for treatment for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of their second child, Nova.

“I’m so sad to hear about Stevie Ryan,” Baltierra tweeted. “I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of Catelynn.”

I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell 😔#RIP — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 3, 2017

Lowell retweeted her husband’s tweet, adding, “So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone.”

More condolences started pouring in on Twitter once news of her passing spread.

I am devastated, my heart is broken…rest n peace Stevie Ryan — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) July 3, 2017

Love you @StevieRyan. A true original and way ahead of your time. Thank you for always being so kind to me. ❤ https://t.co/qbqlRrWnBR — Michael Buckley (@buckhollywood) July 3, 2017

Rest In Peace Stevie Ryan — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 3, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of @StevieRyan. She was one of the 1st people I met in LA and she'll be missed. — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) July 3, 2017

.@StevieRyan gave me my first TV writing job. A great talent and human being, gone too soon. ❤️ — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 3, 2017

I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan's passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) July 3, 2017

So sad to see the news about @StevieRyan 😔 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 3, 2017

Me and @StevieRyan as #LittleLoca. October 2007. Sending so much light to her loves ones. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yliaPCn8a1 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

Stevie Ryan is no longer with us. I love her very deeply and I regret every moment I didn't spend with her. pic.twitter.com/Xt0yt146OS — Benji Aflalo (@benjiaflalo) July 3, 2017

OMG I grew up watching Stevie Ryan on MySpace and YouTube. This is so sad 😭 https://t.co/Jx3uWPV1PV — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) July 3, 2017

Please be respectful during this sensitive time. @StevieRyan's fans, friends & family know what an amazing human she is. She's deeply missed — Jessicka Addams (@Jessicka) July 3, 2017

Sad to hear about passing of Stevie Ryan."Little Loca" was OG Youtube. If you're battling depression, PLEASE don't be afraid to seek help. — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) July 3, 2017

WHAT. RIP @StevieRyan aka Little Loca aka one of the youtube OG's. I remember thinking her characters were genius. CRAZY!!!! https://t.co/kllZuzZ9Mz — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) July 4, 2017

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.