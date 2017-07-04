Two men believed to be stabbed by same man: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police believe the same man is responsible for two unrelated stabbings in the city.

Officers were initially called to the 300-block of Avenue R South at 7:40 p.m. CT on Monday for a report that a man had been stabbed.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

While officers were investigating the stabbing, they received word that a man had walked into St. Paul’s Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The investigation into the second stabbing found that the second victim had also been stabbed in the 300-block of Avenue R South.

The description of the suspect in both stabbings was the same.

Targeted enforcement unit detectives have taken over the investigation but have yet to make an arrest.

Officers said the suspect was known to the second victim but are not sure whether the suspect and the first victim are known to each other.