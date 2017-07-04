Canada
Closing arguments set to begin RCMP labour trial over Moncton shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press

Lawyers are scheduled to make their closing arguments today at the RCMP’s Labour Code trial stemming from a shooting rampage in New Brunswick more than three years ago.

The national force faces four charges stemming from the June 4, 2014 Moncton shootings that left three officers dead and two injured.

The RCMP is accused of failing to provide its members and supervisors with enough information, instruction, equipment and training to adequately handle the rampage.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers during Justin Bourque’s shooting spree and numerous witnesses have testified they could have made a difference.

The weapons were approved for use in 2011, but their rollout was delayed on several occasions.

But now-retired commissioner Bob Paulson testified last month that RCMP management had concerns over the possible militarization of the force and worried the carbines could “distance the public from the police.”

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

The rampage set off a 30-hour manhunt that drew in officers from around the region.

