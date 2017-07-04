Accused in 2012 death of Jonathan Zak to appear in court Tuesday

One of the accused in the 2012 shooting death of Jonathan Zak is due back in a London courtroom Tuesday.

Following nearly five years of investigation, London police laid charges against two men in connection with his death over the last two months.

READ MORE: London police charge William McDonald for 2012 murder of Jonathan Zak

Zak, 29, was fatally shot on May 31, 2012, as he walked home from a friend’s house along a path through Northeast Park near Boullee Street. At the time, police had called it a “random killing,” with robbery as a possible motive.

On May 26, police held a news conference to announce the arrest of 26-year-old William Dwayne McDonald, who was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Jonathan Zak's mother, Jean, thanks police for ongoing work in investigation of her son's death, during a press conference at police HQ. pic.twitter.com/DIoVB54uVg Story continues below — AM980 London News (@AM980News) May 26, 2017

McDonald is scheduled to appear via video in a London courtroom for a bail hearing Tuesday morning. He is also facing a separate second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Emmanuel Awai last December and several charges, including aggravated assault, in relation to a shooting in April 2016 off Richmond Row.

Last month, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Thomas Lako, who is facing a charge of manslaughter in Zak’s death. Both men are also jointly charged with robbery.

Lako was already in custody on other matters unrelated to the Zak investigation, according to police.

READ MORE: London police charge 25-year-old man with manslaughter in Jonathan Zak homicide case

Officers continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.