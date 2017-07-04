Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at Grace Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating after a fire broke out at the Grace Hospital lot on Monday night.

First responders were called to a vacant building at the hospital site that was under construction shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say that fire is “suspicious in nature.”

When firefighters arrived they could see smoke and flames coming from the roof, soffit and fascia of the building on the north side of the lot.

The water supply was impacted when one of the hydrants wasn’t working but firefighters were able to contain the blaze. There was no fire or smoke damage to the main hospital building and no one was injured.

The damage estimate is not known and the cause is under investigation.