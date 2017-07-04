Bob Layton editorial: Seeing is better than telling

So, how did you celebrate Canada’s birthday?

My wife, Marg, and I decided to visit the area where it all began.

We set off for Charlottetown, where the first conference on Canadian confederation happened back in 1864. We discovered more than we had hoped for. Prince Edward Island is a beautiful province. As lifetime Albertans, we thought Lake Louise with the Rocky Mountain background was as good as it got.

Then, it was off for the first time to Quebec City. While Canada is 150, in Quebec there are buildings closer to 300 years old and we just loved walking down those historic streets and hearing their stories.

Have you ever seen the Chateau Frontenac? The guide said it was one of the most photographed hotels in the world.

Then, we were walking the Plains of Abraham, with our guide reliving the battle between the English and the French, that saw the generals from each side die.

How many times have I heard Albertans say uncomplimentary things about Quebec?

If you have never been, maybe you need to visit there and maybe return with a new sense of country, as we did.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.