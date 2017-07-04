Crime
July 4, 2017 5:40 am

Pregnant woman among 2 injured in Rexdale double shooting

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a double shooting at an apartment building at 2757 Kipling in Toronto on July 4, 2017.

Andrew Collins
A 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old pregnant female were taken to hospital following a double shooting at an apartment building in west-end Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 1:13 a.m. at a residential high-rise on Kipling Avenue south of Steeles Avenue West in Rexdale and located a male and a female with gunshot wounds.

Toronto EMS said the woman was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

