Serious 2-vehicle crash in west Edmonton shuts down Whitemud off-ramp

A serious crash that appeared to involve a pickup truck and a car shut down a freeway off-ramp in west Edmonton Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a significant police presence could be seen on the westbound Whitemud Drive off-ramp by Anthony Henday Drive.

Police would not confirm if there were any fatalities but a Global News crew at the scene said it appeared a body had been covered by a tent near the car.

The crash also closed both northbound and southbound ramps from the west leg of Anthony Henday Drive to westbound Whitemud Drive.

Police did not say how long the ramps would be closed for.

More to come…

Update: NB and SB ramps from Anthony Henday Drive (West leg) to WB Whitemud Drive are closed due to MVC. (9:13pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 4, 2017