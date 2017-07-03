Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Red Deer and surrounding areas

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of central Alberta on Monday evening.

The weather agency issued a warning for the city of Red Deer and parts of Red Deer County, Camrose County, the County of Stettler and Lacombe County at 6:47 p.m.

The agency said its meteorologists were “tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel- to ping-pong-ball-size hail and heavy rain.”

At the time, Environment Canada said the storm was moving east at 45 km/h.

At 7:34 p.m., the weather agency also issued a warning for part of Mountain View County.

At 7:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of Kneehill County and Starland County.

Severe storm southwest of Leduc. Hail, 4 giant trees snapped off and look at what the wind blew on the road @tsimpkin @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/tAYSeKJIcM Story continues below — Chris Scheetz (@ChrisScheetz) July 4, 2017

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms” are expected to produce or are producing large hail, destructive wind gusts or torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca.

For an updated list of areas under a weather watch or warning in Alberta, click here.

