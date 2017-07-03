Canadian doctor injured in New York hospital shooting recovering after surgery

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – The father of a Canadian doctor who was among the wounded in a shooting at a New York City hospital last week says his son is doing well after undergoing surgery.

Justin Timperio of St. Catharines, Ont., was one of six people injured after a former employee of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital opened fire Friday, killing one doctor.

Timperio’s father, Luciano Timperio, says his son was shot between six and nine times, resulting in damage to his liver and other internal organs.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Luciano says although his son has a long road to a full recovery, the two surgeries performed Monday went “very well.”

He says Justin Timperio is heavily sedated and still unable to speak.

The younger Timperio is a graduate of Brock University in St. Catharines and of the American University of the Caribbean.