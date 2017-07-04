‘It’s a family’: travelling circus stops in Saskatoon

Erika Zerbini wowed a Saskatoon audience on Monday afternoon with her circus act.

“We’ve been traveling for quite a long time. I’ve been doing this since I was two years old,” Erika said.

READ MORE: Manitoban soars into Nitro Circus

Now 31, Erika is a tenth generation circus artist travelling with the Royal Canadian Family Circus.

Her parents, Tarzan and Lisi Zerbini, own the circus.

“It’s a family thing. It’s been going for generations. I’m nine generations on my dad side and ten generations on my mother’s side, so 19 generations total,” Erika explained.

“It’s in our blood, absolutely. There’s some days I wish it wasn’t, but the majority, yes it is,” Lisi said.

Lisi said the circus functions like a family business and all three of her daughters are involved in the performances.

“It comes with growing up in the business that we do. When the kids are small, this is what they’re surrounded by,” Lisi said.

“It makes me feel very proud, especially to keep on the tradition. I hope she will continue it. It is a bit difficult these days compared to back in the day.”

READ MORE: Under the Big Top with Cirque du Soleil’s Brandon Livanos

Martin Gonzales and his wife are also part of the show.

Gonzales is a fifth generation circus artist. His wife also descends from a long line of performers.

“She is sixth generation. Her father does that act, her brother does the globe of death,” Gonzales said.

The ring boss of the whole show is Gonzales’ father.

“They say circus is like a family. Well literally, it’s a family. My wife’s family does half of it and my family does the other half,” Gonzales said.

If you missed the show in Saskatoon, there’s still shows in Moose Jaw and Regina later this week.