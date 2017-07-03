Train derailment southeast of Saskatoon
A A
A train has derailed just southeast of Saskatoon near Highway 16.
It happened close to Colonsay, Sask.
READ MORE: Train carrying potash derails near Craven, Sask.
Details are scarce, but it appears multiple railway cars were derailed.
Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) police were present at the scene on Monday afternoon.
A damaged semi-trailer was also on scene.
Colonsay is approximately 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.