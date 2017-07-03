Canada
Train derailment southeast of Saskatoon

Details are scarce, but a train has derailed near Colonsay, Sask.

A train has derailed just southeast of Saskatoon near Highway 16.

It happened close to Colonsay, Sask.

Details are scarce, but it appears multiple railway cars were derailed.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) police were present at the scene on Monday afternoon.

A damaged semi-trailer was also on scene.

Colonsay is approximately 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

