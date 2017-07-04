Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

More sunshine and warm conditions are on deck! An upper ridge that will gradually strengthen means that we will see a warming trend with daytime highs into the mid 30’s by midweek for many areas across the BC Southern Interior.

Not much change is in the forecast as we will stay under this blocking pattern over the next several days. Enjoy the sun and the heat.

Today’s daytime high range: 27 to 35C

~ Duane/Wesla