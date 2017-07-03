Motorists, cyclists reminded to safely share road as summer highway traffic increases

For many, summer is a time to hit the open highway.

That goes for both motorists and cyclists.

“It’s mostly keeping track of large vehicles, like large transport trucks that are hauling big equipment, because they need more road” said Ted Quade, with Prairie Randonneurs Inc., a non-profit cycling club in Saskatchewan.

Quade does mostly long distance cycling on the highway. He says at the end of the day, it’s the largest vehicles that are his smallest concern.

“Semi drivers are professionals, they’re out there making a living,” said Quade.

“They’re really good, if you ever ride out on (a divided) highway, generally what they’ll do is they’ll pull over in the left hand lane as they (pass) me and then they’ll move back over again. So they’re very accommodating, they watch things.”

In Saskatchewan, an average of two cyclists are killed and 137 are injured in motor vehicle collisions each year, according to SGI. While wearing a helmet can reduce your risk of serious brain injury by 85 per cent, there are several other ways to help prevent an accident from happening.

“Observe your surroundings, and make sure you’ve got your ears open to listen for oncoming traffic or traffic that is coming up behind you,” said Luke Nichols, Bike Regina’s Vice President of Communications.

A cyclist’s appearance is also extremely important.

“Be seen, you always want to be seen,” said Darrell Kaczyski, who runs a bike lab in Regina. Kaczyski says it’s important to ensure you have both headlights and taillights on your bike and to wear reflective clothing.

Many cyclists are aware that highway safety is a two-way street.

“A bicycle is a vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act, and you on the bicycle peddling are the driver,” Quade said.

“Be predictable, be consistent and be considerate.”